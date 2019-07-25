Coach Kwesi Appiah should be given last chance - Titus Glover pleads

Deputy Minister for Transport, Titus Glover is calling on Ghanaians to have patience with Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah and hand him another opportunity to right the wrongs.
Ghanaians have been on the back of Kwesi Appiah to be axed from the national team following his failure to lead Ghana to AFCON 2019 glory.
The four-time winners were booted out of the justed ended AFCON 2019 IN Egypt by Tunisia on penalties at the round of 16 after a one-all score in 120 minutes of action.
According to the MP for Tema East, the former Al Khartoum boss cannot shoulder the whole blame for Ghana's calamitous exit and the country should be mindful of the fact that it will cost more employing an expatriate coach.
"You can't blame Coach Appiah alone if the players fail to give their best on the field of play," he told Asempa FM.
"Let's maintain Kwasi Appiah as Black Stars head coach and give him another opportunity at least to 2021"
"If we go in for a foreign coach, he will come and take about 4-5 times what coach Appiah is receiving."
