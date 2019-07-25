Jordan Ayew seals permanent Palace move

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has joined Palace from Swansea City on a three-year deal following the forward’s season-long loan spell with the Eagles last season.
The 27-year-old, who made 20 appearances (including 14 starts) in the Premier League for Roy Hodgson’s side, returns to Palace off the back of an impressive Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where he notched two goals in Ghana’s four games in the competition.
Upon completing his transfer to Palace, Ayew revealed his excitement at being back in red and blue ahead of the 2019/20 season, which begins on August 10 with the Eagles’ Premier League opener with Everton.
Ayew, who has played 100 Premier League appearances and has 16 goals under his belt, said: "I am very happy [to have returned]. I really enjoyed myself last season.
"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me - everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace."
