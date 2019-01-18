Kwesi Appiah will be shown the exit if he fails to win AFCON 2019 - Dr Kofi Amoah

Chairman of the GFA Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah will be shown the exit door if he fails to win AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
According to him, the country has been waiting for the AFCON trophy for a long time and President Akufo Addo has tasked the Black Stars to bring home the trophy.
Having won the continental trophy on four occasions the Black Stars has failed to win it for the past 37 years.
In an interview on Adom TV's 'Fire for fire' with Countryman Songo, Dr Amoah disclosed that coach Kwesi Appiah's new contract comes with conditions.
"Per the contract, if kwesi appiah doesn't win the AFCON 2019 he is gone"
Ghana has already qualified to this year's show piece to be staged in Eygpt. Ghana will have a tall mountain to climb as the countries has been increased from 16 to 24.