Normalization Committee: This is how much Dr Kofi Amoah is paid by FIFA

Ghana FA Normalization Committee chairman, Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that he and his cohorts receive allowances from FIFA and are not paid from the GFA account as reported earlier.
Dr Amoah made this revelation on Adom TV's 'fire for fire' with Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) and has shocked many following claims in the Ghanaian media that members of the Committee receive their allowances from the Ghana FA coffers.
Earlier, there was a jaw-breaking report in the Ghanaian media that the GFA Normalization Committee are receiving monthly pay of $4000 each with the President Dr Kofi Amoah taking $5,200 on monthly basis from GFA coffers.
The claim of the Committee receiving allowances from the account of the GFA has now been cleared by Dr Amoah.
Further revelation by the Chairman of the Normalization Committee states that the Committee members are receiving their allowances from FIFA and disclosed that he is taking $6,500 on monthly basis but his subordinates take less.
