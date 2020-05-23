La Liga can resume on June 8 - Spanish Prime Minister announces

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says La Liga will restart on June 8.
The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport - including La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank - as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.
La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10 at the start of the week.
"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities," said Sanchez.
"From 8 June, La Liga will be back."
The Spanish second division is also set to resume at the same time as the top flight.
"We are very pleased with the decision," said Tebas. "It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents.
"But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn't come back."
Football in Spain was suspended on 12 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The players in the top two divisions were only able to return to individual training in early May after being tested for the virus.
Five players tested positive for the virus across Spain's top two divisions and went into isolation prior to the first phase of group training being allowed from 18 May.
La Liga teams have 11 games to play this season, with leaders Barcelona two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the division.