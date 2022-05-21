La Liga report PSG to UEFA over ‘scandalous’ Kylian Mbappe contract renewal 

La Liga have announced they plan to report PSG to UEFA over Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal.
With Mbappe out of contract in the summer, it has long been assumed that he would move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, after PSG rejected a big-money bid last summer.
However, Mbappe’s new contact has been confirmed, one that will see him receive an enormous signing-on fee and significant influence over the club’s affairs. It leaves Real without the man they have been desperate to secure.
Pre-empting the announcement from PSG that Mbappe has extended his stay at the club, La Liga’s fury was clear as it was revealed a complaint to UEFA would be filed over what is perceived to be a breach of financial rules.
A statement from La Liga said: “Faced with Kylian Mbappé’s possible announcement of remaining at Paris Saint-Germain, LaLiga wants to state that this type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk in the medium term, not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues.
“It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season lost more than 220 million euros, after having accumulated losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons (even declaring income from sponsorships of a very dubious amount) with a cost of sports staff around 650 million for this 21/22 season, can face an agreement of these characteristics while those clubs that could accept the arrival of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.
“For all of the above, LaLiga is going to file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, administrative and tax authorities in France and before the competent bodies of the European Union, to continue defending the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability.”
It continued: “These behaviors denote even more that the state clubs do not respect or want to respect the rules of an economic sector as important as football, key to the sustainability of hundreds of thousands of jobs.
“This type of behavior led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, due to his status as a member of the former UEFA, president of the ECA, is a danger to European football at the same level as the Super League.”