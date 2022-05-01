'LeGyandary': Photos from Asamoah Gyan's star-studded book launch

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has launched his autobiography titled 'Legyandary' in Accra.
The event was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The book details his life’s journey and brings to an end some uncertainties about his encounters with people in and out of the country of Ghana.
The Guest of Honor was H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.
Business moguls in the country as well as the French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Avé also graced the occasion.
Previous and current footballers, coaches, playmates of the previous Udinese and Sunderland ahead in addition to personalities reminiscent of Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, El Hadj Diouf, Kalilou Fadiga, Anthony Yeboah, Baffour Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, Agyeman Badu came to show love to Asamoah Gyan.