Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography ‘Legyandary’ today

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is set to launch his autobiography titled 'Legyandary' tonight in Accra.
First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, GFA boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and some high soccer officers, directors and CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe are expected to grace the launch of the Memoir of Ghan's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.
The Guest of Honor is H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.
The launch comes off the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 6pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022, might be attended by previous and current footballers, coaches, playmates of the previous Udinese and Sunderland ahead in addition to personalities reminiscent of Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, El Hadj Diouf, Kalilou Fadiga, Anthony Yeboah, Baffour Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, Agyeman Badu and others.
The Keynote Speaker might be Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The mission is geared toward capturing the memoirs of the previous Ghana captain that includes a no-holds-barred account of the untold tales behind his soccer profession.
The climax of the launch might be a riveting and charming video documentary and public sale of his book.
The book may even be launched in Kumasi (Ghana) in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.