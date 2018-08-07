PHOTOS: Levante UD signs Raphael Dwamena

Spanish side, Levante UD, has completed the signing of Ghanaian International Striker, Raphael Dwamena, from Swiss Club, FC Zurich on a four-year deal.
Raphael Dwamena, who has netted nine goals, coupled with six assists in 32 appearances for FC Zurich last season has signed a four-year deal at the Valencia-based club.
The 22-year old who initially started his career at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria has bagged in 25 goals in 56 appearances for FC Zurich.
The striker also helped FC Zurich to win last season's Swiss Cup title.
Raphael Dwamena will be reunited with his international teammate Emmanuel Boateng who is already in the ranks of Levante UD.
Read also:Photos: Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris joins Nantes FC on loan