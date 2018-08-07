Photos: Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris joins Nantes FC on loan

Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris has joined French side Nantes FC on a season-long loan.
The 26-year old failed to secure a permanent deal at Portuguese side FC Porto where he had a loan spell last season
He has now returned to Ligue one and will now hope to rediscover his old form.
He looked to be heading to Saint-Etienne but has now joined Nantes FC and is expected to lead their lines in this year's French Ligue.
He has made 22 appearances for the Black Stars and has four goals.