Russian giants CSKA Moscow set to sign Raphael Dwamena

Russian giants CSKA Moscow are in talks to sign Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena for the 2018/29 Russian Premier League.
Raphael Dwamena has been linked with a move to numerous clubs in this summer transfer window.
According to reports, CSKA Moscow are the frontrunners for the signature of the Black Stars striker.
Reports circulating is that the 22-year old will be joining the Russian champions on a transfer fee of €6 million.
Read also:Brighton keeping tabs on Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena
The FC Zurich forward is believed to have undergone a successful medical in Germany a few days ago ahead of a move to the Russian champions.
Read also:Aduana Stars players receive USD 25,000 from Dormaahene
Raphael Dwamena has bagged in nine goals coupled with six assists in 32 appearances for FC Zurich in Switzerland.