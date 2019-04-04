Mandzukic extends Juventus stay to 2021

Serie A champions Juventus have rewarded Mario Mandzukic's fine form with a new contract that runs until 2021.
Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract that ties him to the Serie A champions until 2021.
Mandzukic's previous deal with the Bianconeri had another season to run, but the Croatia international has penned an extra year in Turin.
Since arriving at Juve from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Mandzukic has scored 43 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions – including a sensational equaliser in the 2017 Champions League final against Real Madrid, which Massimiliano Allegri's men went on to lose 4-1.
This season Mandzukic has netted on nine occasions in all competitions, helping Juventus move towards an eighth successive Scudetto and a Champions League quarter-final tie with Ajax.
The 32-year-old has formed a deadly attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in 2018-19, with Mandzukic often occupying a wider role to allow Ronaldo to play more central.
Mandzukic has won three Serie A titles and as many Coppas Italia since his move from Atleti.
Before his single-season stay in LaLiga, Mandzukic was part of the Bayern Munich team that completed a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble in the 2012-13 campaign.
