'Almost forgotten' Ghanaian players who could make AFCON 2019 squad

Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah in two months time will be assembling his 23-man squad to go in search of Ghana fifth trophy at AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
As the time for Africa's prestigious tournament draws near PrimeNewsGhana takes a look at some players who could force their way into the 23-man squad of the Black Stars set up.
Mahatma Otoo
In March 2013, Otoo was called up to the Ghana national football team by coach Kwesi Appiah and described him as a “special player”. The 2012 Ghana Premier League goal king in 2012/2013 has had limited opportunities with the Black Stars.
Kwesi Appiah's forwards are not firing from all cylinders and he needs his attackers to be sharp leading to the AFCON. Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace is struggling for game time just as Raphael Dwamena.
Ghana's All-time leading scorer and most capped player, Asamoah Gyan is also battling with fitness issue while Emmanuel Boateng cannot find his scoring boot.
With the Black Stars lacking potency upfront Mahatma Otoo could be called up to fill in.
John Antwi
John Antwi is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for the Egyptian side Misr Lel-Makkasa SC, on loan from Al Ahly SC, in the Egyptian Premier League.
Antwi last recorded a historic feat by becoming the top foreign goalscorer in Egyptian football with 63 goals.
He has scored 9 goals in 21 appearances for Misr Lel- Makkasa for all competitions for the 2018/19.
He was called up to the senior Ghana squad for a World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October 2017 and is yet to make his full competitive international debut for Ghana.
Solomon Asante
The Phoenix Rising pacy winger has been putting a man of the match performance for his side in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Solomon Asante who has been missing in action from the Black Stars for some time now. The Black Stars set is lacking pacy winger who can go to the bar line and set cross in and he will be a got addition as the AFCON 2019 approaches.
The diminutive winger has got his campaign on a high, having notched 2 goals in the opening 3 games of 2019 MLS season.
Baba Rahman
Baba Rahman was marauding the left back for the Black Stars before he picked up an injury for the team's Group D opener against Uganda in AFCON 2017. The former Dreams FC defender has nursed up his injury and he has started his campaign with on a fine form for French side Reims.
Left-back remains an area of concern for the Black Stars—despite a would-be wealth of options and his return to form is a morale booster and can force his way in coach Kwesi Appiah 23-man squad.
Agyemang Badu
The Black Star midfielder has been missing in action for the national team for years.
Agyemang Badu last week made his injury return for his Udinese in over a year.
The 2009 U-20 winner was a nuisance in midfield for the Black Stars and his return to action is a timely boost for the team. He could force his way into the team ahead of the AFCON.
David Accam
The Philadelphia Union forward looks like a forgotten man in the sight of Ghanaians.
The former Right to Dream players received his first call to the national team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Sudan on March 24, 2013. He went to make accumulated 10 caps for the Black Stars scoring a goal.
The diminutive attacker is on fire for Philadelphia Union and last week was crowned the player of the week for his exceptional performance for the MLS.
Atamah Larweh
The İstanbul Başakşehir F.K defender is another alternative to the Black Stars centre back pairing. The 4 capped Ghana defender has been missing from the Black Stars set up since 2018.
The former Tema Youth defender could force his way into the Black Stars due to the injury of Daniel Amartey, lack of form of Jonathan Mensah and the struggling of John Boye.
Ebenezer Ofori
Just like David Accam and Solomon Asante, Ebenezer Ofori is another Ghanaian hoisting the flag of Ghana high with his displays for New York City FC in the MLS.
He began his 2019 MLS season with a bang, scoring a spectacular drive in their 2-2 draw with Orlando City.
Since the start of the season, he has been consistent with displays in the MLS. The former New Edubiase midfielder is another player Kwesi Appiah needs to keep tabs on.
Fatau Dauda
The "Lion" as affectionately known is also one player Ghanaian have forgotten about. Fatau Duada was the first choice keeper for the 2013 AFCON as well as keeping the post for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Duada lost his number 1 slot after the 2014 world cup but the current Enyimba FC goalkeeper could return to provide competition for Richard Ofori.
