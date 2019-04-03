EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid consider shock move for Thomas Partey

Real Madrid are considering a shock move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, PrimeNewsGhana.com can exclusively confirm.
The tough-tackling midfielder is seen as an alternative to Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Partey who has been one of the best performers for Atletico Madrid is valued at 50 million Euros.
The Black Stars midfielder has been linked with a host of top European clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City but the source close to the player has disclosed that Real Madrid now look favourite to get his signature.
Partey who is now a key player for club and country was named in the 2018 Africa Best XI .
According to the source, Real Madrid see Partey as a physical player who has the ability to chip in goals as well.
The source close to the player says Real Madrid may sign Partey before he departs for the 2019 AFCON.
Partey was recently part of the Black Stars squad that faced Kenya in the 2019 AFCON qualifier and Mauritania in an International friendly.
Thomas Partey will be one of the first names on Coach Kwesi Appiah's list when he announces his squad for the 2019 AFCON.
