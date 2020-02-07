PrimeNewsGhana

Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 9 announced

By Vincent Ashitey

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has released the list of officials for Match Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Below are the appointments:

Match: ADUANA STARS Vs HEARTS OF OAK

Referee: George M. Vormawah

Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson

Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bekae

4th Ref: Maxwell Owusu

M/C : M.I Salisu

Match: BECHEM UNITED Vs EBUSUA DWARFS

Referee: Doh Morrison Eso

Asst 1: Shine Ayitey

Asst 2: Cephas Barlow

4th Ref: Abdul- Hamid Sesay

M/C : Stephen Kpen

 

Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri

Asst 1: Peter Dawsa

Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen

4th Ref: Eric Sefah Antwi

M/C G.K Tagbolo

 

Match: DREAMS FC Vs ASANTE KOTOKO

Referee: Obed K. Danquah

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei

Asst 2: Isaac Odoom

4th Ref: Kenny Padi

M/C : Annan Lomotey

Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA

Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Asst 1: Ato Yawson

Asst 2: Kofi Andoh-Kyei

4th Ref: Charles Bulu

M/C: G.T.S.K Inkum

 

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs ELEVEN WONDERS

Referee: Musah Mubarik

Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed

Asst 2: Patrick Papala

4th Ref: Abdul Latif Qadir

M/C : Andrew Tamakloe

 

Match: KARELA UNITED Vs MEDEAMA SC

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Asst 1:Jasper Adenyo

Asst 2:Frederick Danful

4th Ref: Akudzi Martins M/C: James Adjei

 

Match: KING FAISAL Vs WAFA

Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah

Asst 1: ALHASSAN Abdulai

Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini

4th Ref: Mohammed Misbaw

M/C: Kwabena A. Sarpong