Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 9 announced

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has released the list of officials for Match Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.
Below are the appointments:
Match: ADUANA STARS Vs HEARTS OF OAK
Referee: George M. Vormawah
Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bekae
4th Ref: Maxwell Owusu
M/C : M.I Salisu
Match: BECHEM UNITED Vs EBUSUA DWARFS
Referee: Doh Morrison Eso
Asst 1: Shine Ayitey
Asst 2: Cephas Barlow
4th Ref: Abdul- Hamid Sesay
M/C : Stephen Kpen
Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri
Asst 1: Peter Dawsa
Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen
4th Ref: Eric Sefah Antwi
M/C G.K Tagbolo
Match: DREAMS FC Vs ASANTE KOTOKO
Referee: Obed K. Danquah
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei
Asst 2: Isaac Odoom
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
M/C : Annan Lomotey
Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA
Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe
Asst 1: Ato Yawson
Asst 2: Kofi Andoh-Kyei
4th Ref: Charles Bulu
M/C: G.T.S.K Inkum
Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs ELEVEN WONDERS
Referee: Musah Mubarik
Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed
Asst 2: Patrick Papala
4th Ref: Abdul Latif Qadir
M/C : Andrew Tamakloe
Match: KARELA UNITED Vs MEDEAMA SC
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Asst 1:Jasper Adenyo
Asst 2:Frederick Danful
4th Ref: Akudzi Martins M/C: James Adjei
Match: KING FAISAL Vs WAFA
Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah
Asst 1: ALHASSAN Abdulai
Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini
4th Ref: Mohammed Misbaw
M/C: Kwabena A. Sarpong