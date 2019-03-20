Michael Essien to play in Real Madrid-Chelsea legends match

Michael Essien will be featuring in a charity game between Real Madrid and Chelsea legends to be played on June 23 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the tenth edition of the Corazon Classic Match.
A host of former Chelsea players which comprises of Marcel Desailly, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Essien among others will battle Real Madrid legends like Roberto Carlos, Steve McManaman, Alvaro Arbeloa, Luis Figo, Fernando Redondo, Zinedine Zidane among others are expected to feature.
At the ceremony Real Madrid President Flerentino Perez: "This event has already become a traditional and endearing appointment. It is a commitment by the world of football to solidarity and with the strength of this sport to unite people. This stadium, which has seen the best players in history, gets together every year the legends of the best football clubs in the world. And next Sunday June 23 there will be the chance to generate enthusiasm and hope for many children who experience injustices and inequalities.
"Real Madrid Legends and Chelsea Legends will play a game that will surely be unforgettable for those of us who love this sport. The fans will once again enjoy along with players such as Desailly, Gudjohnsen, Essien, Carvalho, Raul, Roberto Carlos, McManaman and Álvaro Arbeloa. For us, it is an honour to welcome one of the greatest clubs in the world such as Chelsea".
"We are eternally grateful to share with you and with our fans this game for life. Solidarity is the most powerful value to combat the most difficult situations and this game is, once again, a vital instrument for this. Everything that this meeting generates will aim to help the children who are served by the Real Madrid Foundation in the socio-sport projects that we have in more than 80 countries".
