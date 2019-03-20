Newcastle United star Atsu elated after clinching Cyrille Regis Players Award

Ghana and Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has clinched the Cyrille Regis Players Award.
The award is specially designed by Footie Black List to highlight and celebrate Black Players around the globe who are role models in the football industry.
Atsu after clinching the award posted on his Instagram page and thanked everyone who has been supporting his project to get this recognition.
“I feel very honoured to receive this Cyrille Regis Players Award from @FootieBlackList for my work with @armsaroundthechild. Thanks to everyone involved for your continued support and for recognizing the work we are all trying to do in Ghana. #GodWin #godisthereason ” Atsu tweeted.
Atsu has a special project dubbed “Arms Around The Child,” in which he goes to orphanages and schools to donate items.
Last year, various orphanages and basic schools in the Central Region of Ghana benefited from this scheme by Christian Atsu.
