Michael Vinicius lands in Ghana to begin Kotoko adventure

Kumasi Asante Kotoko welcomed Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais into their fold on Friday when he landed in Ghana.
He was welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Supporters Chief, Christopher Damenya.
Kotoko two weeks ago announced that they have secured the signature of Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais.
The Brazilian put-pen-to-paper to join the Porcupine Warriors on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He is expected to fill the role vacated by Kwame Opoku who has left Kotoko to join Algerian side USM Alger.
Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais is the second Brazilian to play for Kotoko this season after Fabio Gama Dos Santos.
Asante Kotoko finished 4th position on the league with 27 points in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.
Meanwhile, Kotoko have also confirmed Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto as their new manager on a one and half year deal.
The former Black Stars coach has joined the Porcupine Warriors on on a renewable one-and-a-half contract.