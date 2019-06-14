NC's Special Competition: Hearts-Kotoko to renew rivalry

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will renew their rivalry in the semi-final of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition.
The two glamours clubs who have won a combined 44 Ghana Premier League title will thrill fans to an exciting fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
The Phobians will be hosting the Porcupines by virtue of topping their Zone B standings while their rivals placed 2nd behind AshantiGold in Zone A, who will also be slugging it out with Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the other semi-final fixture.
Kim Grant coach of the Phobians has built a formidable side since his appointment in November has vowed to clinch the Special Competition trophy and he sees the Reds no obstacle in their quest to return to Africa.
Kotoko who have pitched camp in Asante Mampong, on the other hand, sees the epic clash as an opportunity to return to Africa and are burnt on eliminating every obstacle on their way which includes cutting down the Oak Tree on Sunday to win the bragging rights.
The two clubs have been boosted by the arrival of Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak) and Abdul Fatawu Safiu (Asante Kotoko) who were failed to make the Black Stars final 23-man squad after a week training with the team in Dubai.
Their elimination from the Black Stars squad is a gain for the supporters as the fans will have a taste of the quality the duo bring to their respective clubs.
