Augustine Arhinful wowed by Hearts' performance in NC's Special Competition

Hearts of Oak have been at their best in the Normalization Committee's (NC) Special Competition and this has blown the mind of former Black Stars international Augustine Arhinful, therefore, lavishing praises on the Contentinal Club Masters.
The Phobians top their Zone in the Special Competition with 28 points as well as being the joint highest scoring team in the tourney with Karela United with 20 goals.
They will play the Asante Kotoko in a one-off semi-final match in the NC Special Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 16.
"I am highly impressed with the performance of Hearts of Oak. You can see that they're eager to win the trophy eventually," he told Gh One TV.
"Hearts have been very consistent. Even when they haven't play well, they had always gone ahead to win. So I've been impressed with Hearts," he added.
