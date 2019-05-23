NC's Special Competition: Kotoko advance to Semis, Medeama beat Chelsea

The final round of matches in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition were honoured today across the various match venues in the country.

Asante Kotoko's quest to record their first win at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa still continues as they were held to a scoring draw by Aduana Stars in the last group game of Zone A.

Kotoko got an early chance in the game through Songne Yacouba who went round an Aduana Stars defender inside the penalty box, but his cut-back pass was intercepted and cleared out to safety.

Speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi broke the deadlock for the Porcupines in the 35th-minute mark when he finished off Abdul Fatawu's cross with a header past the helpless Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Tijani Ahmed.

The goal was Kotoko's maiden at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park since the 'Fire Boys' enter the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

Aduana Stars, however, restored parity from a corner kick through Fatawu. Fatawa Abdul Rahman capitalised on a loosed defending to hit home from inside the six-yard box.

Both sides failed to increase the tally despite the numerous chances created as the referee brought proceedings to an end at Dormaa. Nonetheless, the result was a favourable one to the Porcupines as they have qualified to the semi-final of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.

They top the standings with 22points.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC recorded a 2-0 victory past Berekum Chelsea at the Tarkwa and Aboasu Park courtesy Tahiru Awudu and Agyenim Boateng. The Mavue and Yellow side lies second on the league log due to Kotoko's superior head-to-head but same points (22) as leaders.

Medeama, however, is waiting for the outcome of Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold game which was rained off with the Miners in the front foot.

The match will be played tomorrow at the same venue (Nkoranza). AshantiGold who are on 19 points will need a win to seal qualification to the next phase or else a draw or lose sends Medeama through.

READ ALSO: