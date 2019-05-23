Aduana Stars fans prevent GTV from telecasting crunch tie against Kotoko

Angry fans of Aduana Stars have denied the GTV crew entry into the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park to telecast their final Special Competition Zone A clash with Asante Kotoko this afternoon.

Officials at the gate say they have no prior knowledge about the match being selected for live broadcast.

They are accusing Kotoko of pushing for this live coverage ''which will go against their plans.''

In 2017, fans of the Dormaa-based side denied official broadcast sponsors of the Ghana Premier League StarTimes from televising their match against Asante Kotoko.

Seven years ago, Aduana Stars were in the news again when they prevented TV broadcast of their Match Day 11 tie against Medeama in Dormaa,

The excuse that the club did not get any letter from the PLB despite taking their share of the TV money.

