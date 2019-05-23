Fans grant GTV access to broadcast Aduana-Kotoko encounter

The Normalization Committee's Special Competition encounter between Aduana and Kotoko will now be aired live after fans granted GTV crew access to broadcast the match.

Angry fans of Aduana Stars have earlier denied the GTV crew entry into the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park to telecast their final Special Competition Zone A clash with Asante Kotoko this afternoon.

Officials at the gate said they have no prior knowledge about the match being selected for live broadcast.

The crew had to take refuge at the Dormaa Ahenkoro Police Station following the agitations of the fans.

But a communication from the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee to the leadership of Aduana Stars has calmed down the fans who have eventually accepted the TV crew to perform their duties.

Zone A leaders, Kotoko will be beaming with confidence as they clash with Aduana Stars at Dormaa. The Porcupines must secure a win if they are to progress to the next phase of the competition. Beneath them are Medeama and AshantiGold who are giving them a host chase.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter as Aduana Stars have been Kotoko's bogey side since they gained promotion to the top Tier of the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

They have never recorded a win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park and have drawn only two in as many as nine games at the Agyemang Badu Park.

Coach C.K. Akonnor charges must play above themselves if they have the intention to break their away jinx at Dormaa. The return of Songne Yacouba who scored over the weekend will be a morale booster to the side.

