NC's Special Competition: Updated table, top scorers chart after matchday 12

By Vincent Ashitey
Hearts of Oak maintained top spot in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition Zone B standings after a 1-0 defeat over Karela United in matchday 12 of the tournament. 

The win ensured that the Phobians have booked their place in the semifinals of the competition with two matches left to play. They lead the pack with 25points while Karela who lie in the second spot trail them by 4points.

Meanwhile, in Zone A, leaders Medeama 4 points lead was also reduced to a point after Kotoko bounced back to winning ways with a lone goal over Eleven Wonders. AshantiGold who thrashed Aduana 4-1 in midweek is giving Medeama and Kotoko a hot chase trail the duo by a point and two respectively.   

FULL RESULTS 

AshantiGold 4-1 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-3 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Dreams FC (Rained off)

WAFA 0-1 Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Karela United

Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty Professionals

ZONE A STANDINGS

ZONE B STANDINGS

TOP SCORERS CHART

