NC's Special Competition: Hearts get revenge against Karela, AshantiGold sends Aduana to the cleaners

In the top of the table clash in Zone B, Hearts of Oak edged Karela United by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 12 of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.

A well-taken penalty from Christopher Bonney in the second half sent Karela United back to Anyinase without a point.

It was the revenge the Phobians were looking for having suffered the same scoreline in the hands of the Anyinase based team in the first round of the Special Competition.

The game was played under severe weather conditions as it marred the beauty of it in the first department.

Despite the rain, the game continued as it was a closely fought affair for the two sides in Premier Zone B battle for the three points.

A couple of early incursions by Karela United after recess failed to find the target. Solomon Sarfo Taylor had the best chance of the game to put Karela in the front foot but faced with Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi in post for he fluffed his lines.

Over in Obuasi, the energy from AshantiGold was too much for Aduana Stars as the Miners defeated them 4-1 at the Len Clay Stadium. A hat-trick courtesy Shafiu Mumuni and Amos Kofi Nkrumah's goal were enough for AshantiGold to quench Aduana's fire.

Asante Kotoko, however, needed an Abdul Ganiyu strike to break the deadlock of their match against Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Stadium. The Porcupines win cuts the points deficit to 1 on Zone A toppers Medeama.

FULL RESULTS

AshantiGold 4-1 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-3 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Dreams FC (Rained off)

WAFA 0-1 Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Karela United

Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty Professionals

