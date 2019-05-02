NC's Special Competition: Updated table, top scorers chart

Medeama SC moved to the top of Zone A standings after a slim victory over Berekum Chelsea at Obuasi in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The outstanding match played on Wednesday, May 1 saw the Mauve and Yellows boys beat Chelsea 2-1 courtesy goals from Awudu Tahiru Kalibo Toussaint, cancelling out Solomon Oblitey's opener.
Ivorian import Kalibo Toussaint goal makes it his third in four games for Medeama with 3 goals short of top scorer Abdul Fatawu Safiu of Asante Kotoko.
Asante Kotoko hero, Abdul Fatawu Safiu who is leading the top scorers' chart failed to increase his tally in matchday 8 of the Special Competition allowing other players to close the gap.
Karela United duo of Diawuse Taylor and Solomon Taylor and Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso all sit on 4 goals, with 6 different players on 3.