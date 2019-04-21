NC's Special Competition: WAFA hand Hearts "Easter defeat", Aduana draw with Bechem Utd

West African Football Academy (WAFA SC) beat Accra Hearts of Oak 3-2 at the Sogakope park in the Normalisation Committee's Special competition.
The Academy side prior to the match vowed to beat the Phobians and hand them a defeat on Easter Sunday and surely stuck to their word.
Jamal Haruna made that possible when he struck for WAFA in the 12th minute of the game at the Red Bull Arena to give them a 1-0 lead.
Haruna rounded goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and then fired into the roof of the net from an acute angle.
Hearts did not sit back and went in search of the equalizer which they got through their captain Fatawu Mohammed just few minutes to the end of the first half.
Just after the recess, a mistake from Hearts defender Benjamin Agyare allowed Daniel Lomotey to round goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and give WAFA a deserved 2-1 lead.
WAFA made it 3-1 after Bortey Acquaye's shot was not kept out by Richmond Ayi.
Hearts made sure the game ended in a nervy one as Christopher Bonney scored from a spot kick to make it 3-2 but WAFA held on for the win.
Full results of Matchday 6
Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars
Medeama SC 1-0 Eleven Wonders FC
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Ashanti Gold SC
Liberty Professionals 1-0 Dreams FC
Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Karela United FC
Inter Allies FC 0-1 Ebusua Dwarfs
WAFA SC 3-2 Hearts of Oak
