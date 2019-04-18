We'll give you a beautiful Easter package to mourn Christ- WAFA supporters to Hearts of Oak

West African Football Academy (WAFA) Supporters Union has released a consolation message for fans of Accra Hearts of Oak in what they termed as an Easter Package.
They seem to have confidence after humiliating them twice which makes it look a fortress to them and a nightmare to Hearts for some time now in every visit
In the said statement they extended their consolation in a yet to play game between WAFA and Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing Normalization Committee’s Special Competition on Sunday 21st April 2019.
They stated they are aware the fans are scared of WAFA after their last two visits. “We know they are scared considering the fact that, their last visit was devastating and embarrassing” they opined.
They went on to assure the fans of Accra Hearts of Oak a very entertaining game and a beautiful Easter package to mourn the death of Jesus……
Throwback:
Hearts of Oak were humiliated 5-0 defeat on matchday 17, 5 June 2018 at the Sogakope AstroTurf. A game which will stand as the biggest defeat of Accra Hearts of Oak since the start 1956/1957 Ghanaian League.
On 6 August 2016 on match-day 23, WAFA defeated Accra Hearts of Oak. A game which was Hearts biggest defeat of the season.
Full statement:
