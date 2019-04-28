NC' Special Competition: Hearts silence Allies, Kotoko held by Chelsea

The second round of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition commenced today April 28 across all match venues.
Hearts of Oak defeated 10-man Inter Allies 2-0 at the Tema Park. The Phobians superiority in the early stages of the game paid off as goal poacher Joseph Esso opened the floodgate for the for his team after latching on a pass from Manaf Umar.
The Phobians doubled the lead through substitute Kofi Kordzi in the 76th minute. He scored from his second touch in the game after been introduced for Christopher Bonney in the 74th-minute mark.
Inter Allies skipper Michele Otoo was red carded for an elbow the continental club masters forward Joseph Esso. The win ensures Hearts have managed a double over the Eleven is to One boys in a space of four days.
