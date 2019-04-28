Prime News Ghana

NC' Special Competition: Hearts silence Allies, Kotoko held by Chelsea

By Vincent Ashitey
The second round of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition commenced today April 28 across all match venues.

Hearts of Oak defeated 10-man Inter Allies 2-0 at the Tema Park. The Phobians superiority in the early stages of the game paid off as goal poacher Joseph Esso opened the floodgate for the for his team after latching on a pass from Manaf Umar. 

The Phobians doubled the lead through substitute Kofi Kordzi in the 76th minute. He scored from his second touch in the game after been introduced for Christopher Bonney in the 74th-minute mark.

Inter Allies skipper Michele Otoo was red carded for an elbow the continental club masters forward Joseph Esso. The win ensures Hearts have managed a double over the Eleven is to One boys in a space of four days.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko was held were to a goalless draw game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park. Leading scorer of the Special Competition Fatawu Safiu failed to produce his magic help the Porcupines as they Golden City Park has always been a fortress for the Kumasi based team.
 
Over at the Ndoum Sports Stadium in Cape Coast, Elmina Sharks recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Dreams FC.
 
Matchday 8 results
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC 1-0 Aduana

Bechem United 0-3 Eleven Wonders
  
Liberty Professionals 3-3 Karela United
 
WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
 
Elmina Sharks 5-1 Dreams FC
 
Inter Allies 0-2 Hearts of Oak

