NC' Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko record comfortable wins
Hearts of Oak bounced to winning ways in the game against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last round of the matches of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Phobians beat struggling Inter Allies 2-0 courtesy goals from Robert Addo Sowah and Joseph Esso.
Defender Robert Addo Soawh opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a thumping header from a corner.
Goal poacher Joseph Esso doubled the lead after latching unto a through ball and rounding the keeper to poke home.
Asante Kotoko sealed comfortable 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea to end the first round of the competition on top of the Premier B table.
Kotoko, heavy favourites coming into the clash but had to wait until the 51st minute to find the back of the net through Emmanuel Gyamfi.
The winger scored a header from a corner delivered by veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku.
Four minutes later, Gyamfi eas guilty of a huge miss as he shot a whisker of the right post after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah.
However, on the 69th minute, Fatawu doubled the lead from the penalty spot. The striker produced a sublimed panenka penalty to seal victory for the Reds.
The goal is Fatawu's sixth of the campaign as he leads the goal king table.
Results of Matchday 7
Aduana 1-1 Medeama SC
Asante Kotoko 2-0 Berekum Chelsea
Karela United 1-0 Liberty Professionals
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 WAFA
Hearts of Oak 2-0 Inter Allies