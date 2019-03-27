NC' Special Competition: Hearts to engage Dreams FC in week 1

Hearts of Oak will welcome Dreams FC in Week 1 of the Normalization Committee's special competition.
The match is slated for Sunday, March 31, at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 pm.
The highly-anticipated match promises lots of fireworks as both clubs have built a youthful side.
The Phobians are in a rich vein of form and has been impressive in their offseason matches.
The last five matches between the clubs have seen the Rainbow Club won twice, Dreams FC once whilst the remaining two have ended in a draw.
The Last time the two sides met was in the S.T. Nettey Memorial Cup with Hearts of Oak winning by 2-1.
The Normalization Committee on Monday, March 26 launched the Special Competition expected to revive football activities in the country.
