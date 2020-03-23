Obey Akufo-Addo's directive - GARFA Chairman to clubs

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Chairman Samuel Aboabire has advised all Division two, three, Juvenile and Women Division One teams to comply with President Akufo-Addo's directive.
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.
The GFA followed up shortly after with the suspension of 2019/2020 football season as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, some clubs continue to train and Samuel Aboabire has advised all the lower-tier sides under him to halt training until further notice.
He also urged the clubs to strictly adhere to the safety precautionary measures.
"Don't forget to wash your hands and use hands sanitizers," he told Yonkopa FM
"There are a lot of videos and information going round, even when you are making calls it tells you so people should take it serious."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association shut down its office until further notice because of Covid-19. According to the GFA, the closure is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.
On Sunday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana hit 24.