Prof. Dodoo's appointment a huge endorsement for Ghana athletics - Bawa Fuseini

General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawa Fuseini says Professor Francis Dodoo's appointment as the new chairman of the Governance Commission of World Athletics is a huge endorsement for Ghana Athletics.
The GAA, President Professor Francis Dodoo will chair the 12-member Commission after a decision was taken at the sport’s world governing body’s Council Meeting in Monaco on March 11-12.
He is the only African chairing a commission on the global body.
The members include personalities from the athletics world such as Holland’s Sylvia Barlag, Spain’s Carlota Castrejana, Germany’s Dagmar Freitag, Brazil’s Helio Gesta de Melo, Canada’s Inaki Gomez, Australia’s David Grace, China’s Leung Hong Shun, Kenya’s Jinaro Kibet, Estonia’s Sirje Lippe, Virgin Islands’ Ronald Russell and USA’s Norman Wain.
"very huge endorsement on the Athletics administration in Ghana, it clearly indicates that we have been doing everything right and this is just coming to add what Professor Dodoo's administration have been doing.
"Now that he has been given the leverage to chair the whole Governance Commission clearly indicates that Ghana has come far and we have to be grateful to the World Athletics, to the Sports Ministry ..."