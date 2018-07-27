);

Patrick Twumasi signs for Spanish side Deportivo Alaves

By Haruna Mubarak
Patrick Twumasi
Patrick Twumasi
fShare

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Twumasi has signed for Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on a four-year deal.

Patrick Twumasi has moved from FC Astana in the Kazakhstan Premier League to Spanish side Deportivo on a four-year deal.

Patrick Twumasi gets the opportunity to be reunited with his black stars teammate Mubarak Wakaso who has been at the club.

Deportivo Alaves finished the 2017/18 season with 47 points, 14th on the league log.

 

 

 

Read also:Patrick Twumasi scores a brace for Astana in Europa League

The 24-year-old bagged in 18 goals, registering 3 assists in a total of 29 matches played last season.
 
He has played twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.
 
Read also:Video: I wanted to be a footballer- Kwesi Arthur to BBC
 
The Ghanaian is the fourth signing of Deportivo Alaves in the ongoing transfer window.
 
Latest news in Ghana 
 