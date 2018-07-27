Patrick Twumasi signs for Spanish side Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Twumasi has signed for Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on a four-year deal.
Patrick Twumasi gets the opportunity to be reunited with his black stars teammate Mubarak Wakaso who has been at the club.
Deportivo Alaves finished the 2017/18 season with 47 points, 14th on the league log.
OFICIAL 🤝 | Patrick Twumasi firma para las próximas 4 temporadas con el Deportivo Alavés. Welcome, Patrick 👋!— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) July 27, 2018
The 24-year-old bagged in 18 goals, registering 3 assists in a total of 29 matches played last season.
He has played twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.
The Ghanaian is the fourth signing of Deportivo Alaves in the ongoing transfer window.