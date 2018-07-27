Video: I wanted to be a footballer- Kwesi Arthur to BBC

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has featured on BBC focus on Africa for the first time in his young career and says he wanted to be a footballer but change his mind after he was inspired by American rapper Drake.
The Tema-based rapper was recently nominated for BET's Viewers Choice Best New International Act Category award but missed out to South African musician Sjava.
The young rapper is fast gaining international recognition and will hope his mini cameo on BBC will be a sign of many good things to come.
Young Arthur broke through the Ghanaian music scene last year and won the Hip-hop song of the year at the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
My mum is gonna go wild when she sees this, her baby boy made INTERNATIONAL news! From Tema to the BBC! GH to the WORLD! God is great! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭☝🏿☝🏿☝🏿☝🏿 pic.twitter.com/C6bxc1cRPV— Kwesi Arthur (@KwesiArthur_) July 27, 2018