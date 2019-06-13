PHOTOS: Check out Mike Tyson's 'marijuana' empire

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is creating his own marijuana empire - and he appears to be testing out the inventory for himself.
The 52-year-old former heavyweight champion was spotted with what appears to be a joint in hand while arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.
An onlooker tells DailyMailTV that they were at the airport waiting for their brother when they noticed the smell of marijuana.
'I looked up, and saw Mike Tyson getting out of the car with a joint/blunt in his hand.
'The weed smelled really strong, I was thinking, ''who would be stupid enough to smoke weed at an airport?'' He looked pretty angry when I took the photo, so I didn't take any more, you don't want to get on the wrong side of Mike Tyson.'
The sighting comes as the former fighter's plans to develop an elaborate 420-acre marijuana playground near Desert Hot Springs, California, have become public. The lot will house Tyson University, a weed resort, music festival and the world's longest lazy river.
Tyson created his company Tyson Holistic in 2016 and sells an array of marijuana merchandise as well as premium marijuana strains, extracts, and edibles.
The ranch broke ground in December 2017 but is yet to be fully built. It's designed to be a wonderland of weed with tourist attractions, a luxury hotel, glamping tents and an ampitheater for music festivals and concerts.
There will even be a Tyson University to teach cannabis-cultivation techniques to future farmers.
'I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis. It was a no brainer,' Tyson said on the business venture to Cannabis Tech Today.
Following Tyson's boxing career he endured years of substance abuse and weed helped him come out of his rut.
'It changed his life. He's the perfect person,' Tyson's business partner Rob Hickman said on their partnership in an interview with GQ.
In October the company had a full-fledged map plan for the elaborate ranch, however it's not clear just how much progress has been made.
Tyson says the vision is to educate and engage the public in the healing properties of cannabis and CBD.
Attendants will be allowed to smoke anywhere in the park, except for areas where liquor is sold. Weed will not be grown there, only sold, as Tyson partners with big marijuana retail companies.
Despite becoming the head of a weed empire, Tyson doesn't actually grow or produce any of the marijuana himself.
Instead it's all sourced and inspected to reach his high standards and is given Tyson's seal of 'dank' approval.
His strains must be cultivated indoors, harvested based on maturity, cured over 30 days to ensure natural flavornoids, naturally derived, hand trimmed, pesticide-free and lab tested, according to the Tyson Holistic website.
'We're not burdened with bad crops. We're not burdened with legalities. We're selling paper. Packaging. And market share,' Hickman said.
Tyson runs his marijuana business from his warehouse office in El Segundo, California, where he's visited by friends like Sean Penn and Roseanne as he works on expanding his empire with a podcast called Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and shooting a reel for a TV show on his venture.
He's put his lucrative name on various strains of marijuana, expanded to CBD dog treats, and hemp-oil muscle rub.
Though the resort is yet to fully come to life, Tyson has already rolled out music festivals at the site.
In February hundred of people gathered outside Palm Springs on the site of the resort for the inaugural Kind Festival where Miguel and A$AP Ferg performed. Revelers enjoyed smoking weed with Tyson, the music, and had a taste of what the future ranch would host.
'Mike Tyson's building a whole ranch out here, y'all!' It's gonna have the world's longest lazy river! This s**t is serious!' the D.J. at the festival shouted at the buzzing crowd.
At the moment Tyson and two other partners have financed everything for the ranch themselves, but he says he's had offers from a big private-equity firm as well as big bands 'standing in line' to play at the next Kind Fest scheduled for this fall.
Hickman is also in negotiations at the moment to build another Tyson Ranch on the border of Florida and Georgia - though the two states don't legally allow for recreational pot.
Hickman says that even if the California cannabis laws swing back in California - the resort will still be lucrative.
Source: Daily Mail