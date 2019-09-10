Photos: Ghanaian celebrity barber trims Martial, Ayew and other football stars during international break

Ghanaian barber Nikky Okyere who is based in the UK has been busy during the international break as he has added to the looks of some football stars.
He has trimmed the hair of football stars in Europe specifically in England and made sure they look as good as ever for the cameras.
Originally from Accra, Okyere runs a business in South London called Slick Rick.
He regularly trims the likes of Jordan Ayew, Eric Bailly, Wilfried Zaha, Danny Welbeck, Jordan Ibe, and other Premier League stars.
This time Okyere had new customers as he added Manchester United and French footballer Anthony Martial to the list.
Below are photos of some footballers he barbered.