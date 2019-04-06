PHOTOS: Man wins car in SoccaBet massive promotion

Ghana's leading betting company SoccaBet has held its first raffle of the car giveaway series in Accra.
The monthly event which began on Saturday, April 6, 2019, saw a customer by name Dekoko emerged winner of the first of 10 'Renault KWID' cars that will be given away by SoccaBet at an event held at the West Hills Mall in Accra.
The other four finalists were Muha (5th) and Faisal Issah (4th) who won a gift voucher of GHC 150 and GHC 300 respectively while Mr AK Annor won a brand new Infinix Smart 2 phone and Dangote Junior also walked away with a Blutek 32" inches television for placing second.
Speaking to the media, Alina Afia Serwa Arthur one of the regional managers of SoccaBet disclosed that, the company believes in empowering the youth of Ghana and thought it wise to reward its customers for helping them beat off its competitors to become the leading sports betting in Ghana.
According to her, their customers are their topmost priority hence rendering them quality services.
"It's our way of giving back to our customers for helping us become who we are and we pledge to support and entertain them at all times."
She added: "We have the highest odds and we as well payout on time, our customer service is exceptional"
Ghanaians over the age 18 and above can join the promotion to win the remaining 9 "Renault KWID' cars and other prizes so long as you bet over GHC 20 and above.
The promotion runs until 31st December 2019 and winners will be announced on every first Saturday of the month.