Photos: Senegal defender Moussa Wague to join Barcelona

Spanish giants Barcelona are set to sign Senegalese right back Moussa Wague from Belgian side KAS Eupen.
He is currently having his medical at the club and it expected to join Catalan giants.
The 19-year old was part of the Senegalese team that played at the 2018 World Cup and scored against Japan in their second group game.
He is to be given a place in Barça B but will initially train with the first team. It's a transfer with one eye on the future.
The idea is that he'll compete with Nelson Semedo for a starting spot at right back at Barcelona and this would allow Sergi Roberto to move into midfield.