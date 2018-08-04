Razak Brimah part ways with Mamelodi Sundowns

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah has terminated his contract with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns after just a season to save his international career.
Razak Brimah has fallen down the pecking order as he plays second fiddle to Uganda ace Denis Onyango.
With regards to the impending Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the goalkeeper wants to get more munites under his belt to gain a call-up for the national duty.
''I want to play regularly but that was not coming. I sat down with the club and the best thing was a mutual consent deal so I can be happy as a professional,'' Brimah told GHANASoccernet.com.
Razak Brimah has made four appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 31-year old was the No.1 goalkeeper for the black stars at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.