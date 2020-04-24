Players cannot be forced to take pay cuts - Kotoko CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako says clubs cannot its forced players to accept pay cuts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Covid-19 pandemic has plunged a lot of economies into financial difficulties affecting clubs as a result.
The outbreak of the disease has led to the suspension of football activities in the country as club owners and administrators begin to take drastic decisions to ease their financial burden.
Europeans clubs like Barcelona, As Roma, Juventus among others have seen their players taken pay cut.
However, George Amoako is of the view that in as much as the outbreak has really affected the revenue generation of clubs, they just cannot slash the players salaries with having a dialogue with them.
In an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM, he said the contract they have with individual actors makes it impossible for the club to force any policy on the players if they are not willing to do it.
“Pay cut is under review and nobody can force it on the neck of the playing body. Players have a contract with the club and all over the world a pay cut is based on negotiations and agreement.”
“You cannot have it one day that everybody will agree that you should cut down their salaries because it is a very difficult thing to do. We will negotiate and come to a consensus with the players but if they refuse to cut down their salaries there is nothing that we(management) can do about it,“ he added.
General Manager of Asante Kotoko Nana Gyambibi Coker this week revealed that Telecommunications giants, MTN have suspended all financial obligations to the club with immediate effect due to the Covid-19.
He said this came as a result of a clause in the sponsorship agreement that allows a suspension of their obligations in the event of a force majeure - in this case, the COVID-19 pandemic.