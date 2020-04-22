Dialogue with Ghanaian players before pay cut - PFAG to Clubs

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana is advising Clubs in the country to go to the round table with clubs before slashing their pay amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The Covid-19 pandemic has plunged a lot of economies into financial difficulties affecting clubs as a result.
The outbreak of the disease has led to the suspension of football activities in the country as club owners and administrators begin to take drastic decisions.
PrimesNews, this week reported that Asante Kotoko players and technical staff accept have agreed to take a pay cut with football still in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Star players such as Felix Annan, Justice Blay and Habib Mohammed along with the club's coaches, have agreed to a 40% reduction in their salaries.
However, some players expressed concern that they were not consulted before management took the decision to cut their pay .
Others club players have also expressed worry that, their salaries are not enough let alone to be reduced.
In view of this the PFAG, who seeks the welfare of players in the country is urging clubs in the country to seek the consent of players before reducing the salaries of the players.
A statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to reports from some of our members and news in the media of clubs pushing to implement pay cuts without dialogue with the players."
"Being minded by the present situation - COVID 19 challenges, the PFAG believes the best way forward is an open dialogue and concensus building approach. The PFAG would be grateful this matter can be resolved with the input of the players.
"Such unilateral decisions do not augur well for the future of our game."
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is an accredited body by FIFPro, the worldwide representative of all professional players and is a member of the African division.
The PFAG aims to build a strong relationship among professional footballers, sustaining and protecting their interests and providing them with skills after their football careers end.
The PFAG also aims to provide a platform to build partnership among all sectors of the football community to ensure that all stakeholders act in unison in the interest of professional footballers and in improving the lives of footballers, leading to the development of sport in Ghana.