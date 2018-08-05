RAG suspends 74 referees over Number 12 expose

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) have taken an action by suspending 74 referees who were captured in the Anas Number 12 expose.
RAG released a statement confirming the decision to suspend 74 of its member. The statement also indicated that a final decision will be taken by its Disciplinary Committee.
The referees, who include FIFA referees, Assistant FIFA referees, Premier League referees and retired referees, were caught among other offences taking bribes to influence the outcome of football matches. In the film titled Number 12, which was premiered throughout the country some months ago, some of the referees were captured boasting about their credentials in showing players undeserved red cards.
Read the full statement below:
The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG)wishes to inform all stakeholders of the game of football and the general public that the underlisted Referees, Assistants Referees and Retired Referees whose names came up in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG.
FIFA REFEREES
Prosper Adii Issaka Afful Reginald Lathbridge Nathan Anafo Cecil Amatey Fleischer Adaari Latif
ASSISTANT FIFA REFEREES Dawood Ouedraogo Ibrahim Adam Badiu Eric Nantiere A. S. Malik David Adjin David Laryea Theresa Akogyam
PREMIER LEAGUE REFEREES
Yaw Ametepey Dally Gagba William Agbovi Sylvester Adzoku S. B. Bortey Nuhu Liman Mclord Arhin Emmanuel Ansah Amofa Sarkodie Justice Adu Poku Timothy Obuobisa Wiseman Ghansah Prince Amoah Samuel Sukah Samuel Kyeremeh Otis Oppong Awal Mohammed Daniel Dogbetor Uriah Glah Eku Boateng Solomon Mordey.
PREMIER LEAGUE ASSISTANT REFEREES Alhassan yahaya Haruna Bawa Safo Adade Samuel Borquaye Samuel Opoku Boateng Alhassan Badiu Ben Wormawor Emurana Salifu Joseph Ayambila Salifu Rahman Samuel Asiedu Joseph Sey Ashitey Armah Jason Nunoo Philip Darko Ashong Ibrahim Augustine Akugri Ben Samari Kennedy Bentil Freeman Awulo Nii Kotey Kotei
DIVISION ONE REFEREES
Heyford Adehe Dickson Wellington Abraham Poku Prince Coffie
DIVISION ONE ASSISTANT REFEREES
Saviour Amevor Atsu Dogbey Charles Abloh Daniel Diawu Joseph Laryea E. B. Quaye
WOMEN LEAGUE
Fulera Iddrisu Bamie Eugenia Asigri Richlove Awuah Esther Awo Detse
RETIRED REFEREES
Leanier Addy S. A. Quaye Wellington Joseph Umar Teni Charles Dowuona
KWAO SAMPSON
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY