Referee Ernest Baafi, assistant referee Frank Bossman handed match bans

The Ghana Football Executive Committee, have accepted the Match Review Committee's recommendation to ban referee Ernest Baafi and assistant referee Frank Bossman.
This ban comes as a result of some errors these two officials committed in a Ghana Premier League game between Elmina Sharks and Liberty Professionals.
A statement from the committee read:
The GFA Executive Committee has approved the Match Review Committee’s recommendation in respect of the Ghana Premier League match between Elmina Sharks and Liberty Professionals.
After reviewing a video of the match, the match review committee recommended that Referee Ernest Baafi is hereby banned for eight (8) GFA sanctioned matches for denying Liberty Professionals a penalty.
Also, Assistant Referee Frank Bossman is hereby banned for four (4) GFA sanction matches for not assisting the Referee, Ernest Baafi to award Liberty Professionals a penalty.
The ban takes immediate effect.
Read also: Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom joins Reading FC