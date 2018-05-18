Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom joins Reading FC

Ghana international, Andy Yiadom will continue his exploits in the English Championship as he has joined Reading FC from League One side Barnsley on a four year deal.
Andy Yiadom, has been long tipped to leave Barnsley and this comes as no surprise to many.
He was linked with a move to English Premiership side Huddersfield Town before a deadline day transfer to Swansea City also fell apart.
Andy Yiadom, 26, becomes the first summer signing of the club but will officially become a member of the Royal's squad at the expiration of his contract at Oakwell on July 1st.
Following Barnsley's demotion to League One, many of their players are reported to be heading for the exit with Yiadom's name being mentioned as a prime target for clubs in other division and he has taken the decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere.
Read also:Ghana move to 50th in latest FIFA rankings
Yiadom is a full Ghana international and has made two appearances for the Black Stars.