GPL now ‘Zylofon Cash Premier League’ as Zylofon injects $10m into the league

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been re-named to Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) struck a sponsorship deal with Zylofon Media.
Zylofon Cash has therefore become the official and headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League after the league went three years without a title sponsor.
In a short ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel on Thursday, May 17, 2018, the business guru and the Chief Executive Officer for Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah,announced that, his entity will be sponsoring the league for the next five-years.
The deal involves a $10 million cash injection over five-years by Zylofon in exchange for the naming rights of the league which will be re-christened the 'Zylofon Cash Premier League'.
The 16 Ghana Premier League clubs are expected to receive $2 million annually over the period.
Nana Appiah Mensah owns a host of companies including Menzgold Ghana Co. Limited, Brew Marketing Consult Co. Limited, Menzgold Espana S.L In Spain and Zylofon Media Company Limited.
