Reverse your decision on my licence - Ashgold coach Kasim Gokyildiz to GFA

AshantiGold coach Kasim Gokyildiz has called on the Ghana Football Association to reverse their earlier decision on his coaching licence.
The country's governing body in a release on Monday said they have revoked the coaching licence of the AshantiGold trainer stating that they couldn’t find the authenticity of his UEFA A licence from both the Turkish and German Football Federation.
A portion of the statement read: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) per its checks with both German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation is unable to validate the authenticity of Mr. Gokyildiz's licence.
In the foregoing, the provisional licence issued to Mr. Gokyildiz is hereby revoked.
However, the Turkish trainer in a post on Facebook assured the supporters of AshantiGold that his documents are valid, stating that the GFA made a mistake.
Yesterday 10.02.2020 GFA revoked my license with an non understandable reason. GFA claims that my license validity isn't confirmed by the Turkish football federation. Unfortunatelly GFA didn't sent any inquiry the past 2 months to the Turkish football federation based on what GFA claimed I touched in contact with the Turkish football federation with the request to send email with confirmation of the validity date of my license. The GFA got today morning 11.02.2021 at 7:03 o'clock from the Turkish football federation letter by email that my license is valid until 31.12.2021.
I do not know what the reason is for all of this, I can only assure to all our supporters that from my side all my documents are correct and valid and I can proof it.
Hope that ASAP GFA will see their mistake and returns from their decision.
Until all is clarified I wish you all the best.