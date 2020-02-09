Ghana Premier League: Kotoko beat 10-man Dreams as Hearts snatch a point against Aduana 

The Ghana League matchday 9 games were honoured at all league centres.
The centre of attraction was at two places, Dawu where Dreams FC hosted Kotoko and Dormaa where Aduana Stars played Hearts of Oak.
It was a tough afternoon for Kotoko at the Theatre of Dreams but they managed to snatch a vital away win.
Dreams were reduced to 10-men in the 36th minute of the game when Amadu Dantani received a second yellow card for a foul.
Dreams held their lines very well and managed to go into half time without conceding.
The second half started in fine fashion for Kotoko who piled pressure on their opponent, it finally paid off in the 67th minute after Abdul Bashiru turned the ball into his own net.
That made it 1-0 to the porcupines who held on to record a victory.
It was expected to be a mountain for Hearts of Oak when they visited a ground where they hardly have any joy.
They, however, managed to hold Aduana Stars to a 0-0 draw at Dormaa.
Full results on Sunday
AshantiGold 1-0 Liberty Professionals
Bechem United 0-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Dreams 0-1 Kotoko
Aduana Stars 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Elmina Sharks 3-1 Berekum Chelsea
Great Olympics 1-2 Eleven Wonders
Karela 1-1 Medeama