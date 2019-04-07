NC' Special Competition: Kotoko thump Eleven Wonders to go top, Karela put Hearts to the sword

Kotoko returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Eleven Wonders whiles Karela United inflicted Hearts of Oak with their second successive defeat in the Normalization Committee Special Competition.
The Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to Medeama in midweek but bounced back with an excellent performance as they beat Eleven Wonders.
Fatawu Shafiu opened the scoring with a wonderful freekick before captain Amos Frimpong headed into the net from close range to double the lead.
Evans Owusu put the game beyond the reach of Wonders when he scored Kotoko’s third in the 63rd minute.
The win puts Kotoko on top of the Zone A table after three games.
Hearts of Oak meanwhile lost 1-0 to Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Park in Anyinase.
Solomon Sarfo Taylor's 42nd-minute goal separated the two sides in a fiercely contested encounter.
Results of matchday 3
Eleven Wonders 0-3 Kotoko
Karela 1-0 Hearts of Oak
Aduana 0-0 Ashgold
Liberty 2-1 Inter Allies FC
Bechem United FC 1-0 Berekum Chelsea
Dreams FC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Elmina Sharks 0-0 WAFA
Read also: Kotoko warns media against "insults and demoralising" comments meted at coach C.K Akonnor