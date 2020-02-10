Rory McIlroy returns to world number one for the first time in five years

Coronavirus deaths exceed Sars fatalities in 2003 The number of coronavirus deaths has overtaken that of the Sars epidemic in…

Tom and Jerry: 80 years of cat v mouse A cartoon cat, sick of the annoying mouse living in his home, devises a plot to…

5 natural ways to remove black spots at home If you are looking for natural ways to remove black spots at home, try some of…

EU film festival commences on February 9 in Accra Accra will host the second phase of the maiden edition of the European Film…

5 daily habits that can slow down skin ageing Looking young and youthful is what everyone dreams of. When it comes to ageing,…